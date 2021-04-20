Indian-origin artist Madhuri to display works in Milan

Madhuri is the lone Indian artist to be invited to showcase her works at the exhibition organized by M.A.D.S., a contemporary art gallery, located in one of the main Milan districts.

Hyderabad, April 20 (IANS) Madhuri Srikanth, an Indian-origin artist with roots in Telangana, has received a special invite to showcase her works at 'Romantica', an international art exhibition, to be held at Italy's Milan between April 23 and May 2.

A resident of Cary town in North Carolina (USA), Madhuri has been invited to showcase three of her works at the exhibition. These include "Benevolent Buddha" (Acrylic painting on a clay board), "Golden Geisha" (Tanjore painting with .22 carat gold, semi-precious stones accompanying with poster colors on wooden panel) and "Shadow Sway" (Tanjore painting with .22 carat gold, semi-precious stones, and Swarovski crystals accompanying with poster colors on wooden panel).

The three works have a sale price of $2,000 each.

"I consider this has a great opportunity for me to showcase the traditions and culture of India on an international platform. This festival opens doors to possibilities of showcasing art in a different light, with colours becoming the messengers of thought and memory. By setting an example, I would also like to encourage more girls of Indian origin born or living in the US to make painting their manner of expression," said Madhuri on getting this invitation.

Born in Nalgonda, Madhuri is a self-taught painter, and believes canvas is her medium to express her dreams. Inspired from her mother's Rangoli as a kid, Madhuri started dealing with colors from a young age. The innate talent in Madhuri was recognised during her days in school, when she received accolades at the national level, and ever since there has been no looking back.

A mother of two, and Vice President, at the prestigious Truist Bank (USA), Madhuri has developed strong command over various forms of paintings, without any formal training. From color portraits, to murals, from sand art to Tanjore paintings, Madhuri has done some exceptionally great works in at least six forms of paintings.

