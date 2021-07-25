Indian-origin businessman Yusuffali MA appointed vice-chairman of top government business body in Abu Dhabi

Yusuffali is the Chairman and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi-based LuLu Group International.Sheikh Mohammed issued a resolution to form a new Board of Directors for the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), chaired by Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei and Yusuffali as the Vice-chairman.The ADCCI is the apex government body of all businesses established in Abu Dhabi. It functions as an effective bridge between the government and the business sector.Each of the business establishments in Abu Dhabi, one of the wealthiest and most influential economic hubs in the region, has to be licensed by ADCCI.Yusuffali is the only Indian on the 29-member board, which is primarily made up of Emirati business owners and CEOs.Yusuffali described his appointment as "a very humbling and proud moment" in his life."My sincere gratitude to the visionary leadership of this great country and I will strive to do my best towards justifying the great responsibility entrusted upon me. Apart from working for the growth of Abu Dhabi economy & the larger business community, I will sincerely work towards further boosting the Indo-UAE trade relations," he said.Sheikh Mohammed had honoured Yusuffali with the "Abu Dhabi Award 2021", the highest civilian honour for his almost 5-decade long contributions in the fields of economic development and philanthropy."This is indeed a very proud and emotional moment for me. I am very happy to receive Abu Dhabi's highest civilian award from the blessed hands of HH Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince & Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces," he tweeted on April 10, 2021. (ANI)