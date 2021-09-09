Indian-origin Uber driver reported killed by 15-year-old in New York

New York, Sep 9 (IANS) An Indian-origin Uber driver, Kuldip Singh, has been killed allegedly by a 15-year-old as New York City faces rising levels of violence, according to media reports.

Singh, 21, was shot in his car on Saturday and died of his injuries on Wednesday, WABC TV reported.

He had been injured in a shootout between a passenger in his car and the teenager who was also injured in the exchange of fire and remained hospitalised, the station said.