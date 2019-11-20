Indian Railways, EU agree to focus on digitisation, green transport

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Indian Railways and the European Union (EU) on Wednesday agreed to focus on digitisation and green transport as the part of a more proactive approach to forge a long-term partnership between the two sides.

Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal and Chairman of the Railway Board, Vinod Kumar Yadav held talks with the delegation led by Violeta Bulc, Commissioner, Mobility and Transport in EU at the Rail Bhawan here today.



During the meeting, Goyal emphasised that the Indian Railways is making rapid strides with a focus on large infrastructure projects and 'Make in India' for new products and technologies from the EU so as to create investment and employment opportunities for the people here.

The minister further pointed out that the Indian Railways is looking for investment and would like to work on the gains made by the two sides in the last two years to further develop the relationship for more tangible gains.

In the India-EU seminar on 'Common Rail Issues' held yesterday, Yadav had highlighted the capacity constraints being faced by the Indian Railways and had stressed the need for continuous cooperation between India and the EU in the areas of mutual interest. (ANI)

