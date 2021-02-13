Indian Railways' freight revenue in first 12 days of February overtakes last year's figures

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): For the first time in the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Railways' freight revenue in the first 12 days of February has overtaken last year's figures for the same corresponding period.



"Railway freight revenue has surged Rs 206 crore ahead on February 21 compared to the corresponding period of February last year. This is almost 5 per cent more than last year same corresponding period," stated the press release by Indian Railways on Saturday.

As per the estimates, Railways freight revenue stood at Rs 4571 crore for the first 12 days of February as compared to Rs 4365 crore for the same period last financial year. Incidentally, loading is also ahead by almost 8 per cent as compared to last year same corresponding.

Railways have achieved this turnaround due to an extraordinary set of new initiatives being taken in improving business development, incentives, speed, and customisation.

Freight loading has been showing higher figures since August 21, 2020 as compared to the corresponding period of the previous financial year. This is for the first time post-COVID-19 lockdown that freight revenue for the month has also been showing higher estimates as compared to the last corresponding.

Higher freight revenue for the month is a great signal of an all-round economic recovery that is sweeping the country and speaks volumes about the new management initiatives being taken in railways to boost business and further improve freight operations. (ANI)

