Indian Railways signs MoU with RailTel for Phase 2 of e-Office execution

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): After successful completion of the Phase 1 execution of NIC e-office for 50,000 users in 58 units, Indian Railways has signed MoU with RailTel for the phase 2 of the project.

In phase 2, RailTel will register 39,000 users over 34 Railway divisions in NIC e-office platform by 30th June 2020.

Phase 1 of NIC e-office execution started with a mandate to complete the work by March 2020.



"But with a lightning speed of execution RailTel completed the work way ahead of time and successfully created 50,000+ users in 58 units of Indian Railways and trained the executives to handle the platform in a span of mere 6 months' time," the Ministry of Railways said in a release.

E-Office fosters a paper-less culture which will not only save operational cost but also reduce the carbon footprint which is one of the most urgent needs of the world and directly impacting every citizen of the country. (ANI)

