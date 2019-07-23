Indian sailor missing in Iranian waters, kin urges govt to conduct probe

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): The family of Ayush Chaudhary, a sailor at a Dubai-based shipping company who went missing in Iran, has urged the Indian government to help bring him back.

Speaking to ANI, Chaudhary's brother Shubham said the family was informed on July 19 that the sailor was swept away by a wave.



He went on to claim that after 48 hours, the search operation conducted to locate Chaudhary was suspended.

"My brother was recruited through a company. We were in touch with him till July 13. On July 17, we got a call from the ship captain regarding Ayush. But the message was unclear since he was speaking in the local language," he said.

Shubham continued, "On July 19, they told us that he (Ayush) disappeared after a wave came and swept him away. The rescue operation was carried out only for 48 hours."

Shubham has sought the government's intervention in the matter.

"We request the Indian government to carry out an investigation with the help of Iran and look for him," he said. (ANI)

