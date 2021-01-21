Indian soldier killed in Pak firing in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Jan 21 (IANS) An Indian Army NCO was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the Line of Control at Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Thursday, officials said.

"Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on LoC in J&K today," the Army said.

"Our army responded strongly to enemy fire. In the ceasefire violation, Havaldar Nirmal Singh was critically injured and succumbed to his injuries later. We shall ever remain indebted to him & salute his supreme sacrifice."