Indian troops to get American Sig Sauer rifles by year-end: Army Chief

New Delhi (India), Oct 25 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Friday that the infantry soldiers will be equipped with the best rifle in the world and Sig Sauer rifle will be provided to them by the end of this year.

"Let me assure that the best rifle available in the world, the Sig Sauer from America will be available to the infantry soldiers by the end of this year," he said while delivering the KM Cariappa memorial lecture here.



The Army chief said that Kalashnikov-203, which is latest rifle, will soon commence production at Amethi and will be provided to soldiers.

"For the others, the Kalashnikov-203 which is the latest in the series of the weapon system will soon commence production at Amethi ordinance factory," he said.

The Army chief said that infantry is being equipped with modern equipment.

"Infantry soldier is now being provided with the best surveillance equipment and weaponry," he added. (ANI)

