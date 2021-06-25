Indian, US forces joint drill witnesses high-tempo naval ops

The joint drill ended on Thursday, in which the Indian Navy, along with the Indian Air Force, participated with the US Navy Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group.

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) The two-day integrated bilateral exercise between Indian and US forces in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) witnessed high tempo-naval operations.

The exercise has been a key enabler in building interoperability and strengthening the defence coordination between the two nations and witnessed high tempo-naval operations at sea.

"These included intense air dominance exercises, advanced air defence exercises, anti-submarine exercises, tactical manoeuvres and cross-deck helicopter operations," said the Indian Navy.

The Indian Navy showcased its Guided Missile Stealth Destroyer Kochi, Guided Missile Frigates Teg, maritime air dominance fighter MiG 29K, Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft P8I, Seaking 42B and Kamov AEW helicopters during the joint exercise.

The IAF hardware included Jaguars and Su 30 MKI fighters, AWACS, AEW&C and air-to-air refueller aircraft.

The US side was represented by the Nimitz class aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan with her integral maritime air element comprising F18 fighters, E2D AEW&C aircraft and MH60R ASW helicopters, Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey, and Ticonderoga class guided missile cruiser USS Shiloh.

The exercise has been a milestone in strengthening the cooperation between the two countries and reinforcing the shared values as partner militaries, in ensuring freedom of seas and commitment to an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order.

--IANS

