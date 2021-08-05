Indian Women Press Corps has dues pending of Rs 30L to govt

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Indian Women Press Corps (IWPC) has dues pending to the tune of Rs 30.30 lakh as accommodation rent in the NDMC area of the capital.

For its accommodation at 5, Windsor Road, dues pending as of June 30, 2021 is Rs 30.30 lakh.

The issue was raised in the Rajya Sabha on office spaces allotted to NGOs and social organisations.