Indian women's hockey team players from Jharkhand to get Rs 50 lakh each, pucca houses: CM Soren

Ranchi (Jharkhand)[India], August 6 (ANI): Indian women's hockey team players hailing from Jharkhand will receive Rs 50 lakh each and the government will build pucca houses at the place of their ancestral homes, announced Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday.



CM said that the performances of the daughters were amazing." #TokyoOlympics Even though the Indian women's hockey team did not get a bronze medal, the performance of the daughters of Jharkhand was amazing. The government of Jharkhand will give players included in the team, 50-50 lakhs and will convert everyone's ancestral house into a pucca house: Mr @HemantSorenJMM," Soren tweeted.

"I salute the entire Indian women's hockey team. The daughters of Jharkhand and my sisters made a wonderful contribution to the performance of the Indian women's team. The Jharkhand government had already announced before the start of the Olympics that two crore rupees would be given to the players of the state for winning gold, one crore for winning silver and 50 lakh rupees for winning bronze," said by Chief Minister Office (CMO).

"The Indian women's hockey team created history by reaching the semi-finals and proved with their zeal that they have the ability to compete with the best team in the world. There is an incomparable contribution of every player, coach and all the support staff in taking the Indian women's team to this point, I and the whole of Jharkhand express my gratitude from the bottom of my heart and congratulations for the excellent performance and best wishes for the future," it further stated.

"The Jharkhand government is determined to provide all kinds of facilities to the players coming forward in the field of sports. Recently, our government has provided government jobs to sportspersons who have won medals at the international level," CMO added.

The Indian women's team played their hearts out in the Bronze medal match against Great Britain on Friday but they couldn't achieve a podium finish after coming tantalizingly close.

The Rio Olympics Gold Medalists Great Britain registered a 4-3 victory over the Indians. (ANI)

