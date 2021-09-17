Indian Youth Congress observes PM Modi's birthday as National Unemployment Day

The Indian Youth Congress claims that the unemployment rate in the country has increased from 2.4 per cent to 10.3 per cent in just one year.The IYC workers in the national capital protested under the leadership of their national general secretary Bhaiya Pawar and Delhi state in charge Khushboo Sharma.The members of the youth wing of the Congress were seen holding placards that read - 'Modi sarkaar aayi, berojari laayi' (PM Modi-led government has bought unemployment).The Delhi Youth Congress also used a 200-meter long banner to show their protest.The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Indian Youth Congress was seen running a tea stall decorated with degrees."The Prime Minister had promised two crore employment to the youth of the nation which has not fulfilled yet. The youth is feeling being cheated," an Indian Youth Congress worker said.The IYC workers in Uttarakhand's Jaspur were seen making pakodas to mark National Unemployment Day.Srinivas BV, National President of Indian Youth Congress, said: "The youth of the country is roaming unemployed on the streets today. The Modi government came to power by making big promises of giving 2 crore jobs per year, but today the central government is completely silent on the issue of employment.""According to the reports, unemployed graduates are wandering on the streets today, but the government is busy in its branding by spreading its false propaganda," he added.Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday while the Indian Youth Congress observed the day as 'National Unemployment Day'."Happy birthday, Modi ji," Gandhi posted on Twitter. (ANI)