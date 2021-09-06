Indian Youth Congress passes resolution demanding Rahul Gandhi be made Congress president

Panaji (Goa) [India], September 6 (ANI): At its national executive meeting, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday passed a resolution demanding that party leader Rahul Gandhi be made Congress president again.



On the second day of the two-day national executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress, a resolution was passed unanimously for Rahul Gandhi to become the President of the Congress party again.

Organized in Goa, the meeting was presided over by IYC national president Srinivas BV and National In-charge and AICC joint secretary Krishna Allavaru.

Addressing the meeting Srinivas BV said, "Rahul Gandhi ji should become the national president of the Congress party again, for which a resolution was unanimously passed in the meeting. In the coming days, the Youth Congress will fight on all burning issues in the interest of the country on the streets and will take this struggle to the people."

Krishna Allavaru said that every single worker of the IYC will fight against the dictatorial government in the coming days and will work to take the ideology of the Congress party and the message of Rahul Gandhi to the people of the country.

In the meeting, IYC also passed political and organizational resolutions. Further, organizational issues, internal elections, membership and all the major issues including the campaign were discussed in detail.

"The serious issues that the country is facing such as unemployment, rising inflation, farmers problem, national security, selling the country's properties, all such burning issues, and how to fight against the BJP government on these anti-people issues in the coming times were discussed in detail," read the IYC release.

Earlier, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee and Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee also passed similar resolutions demanding that Rahul Gandhi be made the party chief again.

Notably, Sonia Gandhi has been serving as the interim president of the Congress party.

Congress party organisational elections were proposed by its Central Election Authority in May 2020, but later due to Assembly Election slated for the five states, it was proposed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) members that election should be held after Assembly polls.

CWC members authorised interim president Sonia Gandhi to take a call on the schedule. (ANI)