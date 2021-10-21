India's 100 cr Covid vax is historic & proud moment: Shah

Describing it as a historic and proud moment, he said in a series of tweets that, "Historic and proud moment! Today, India through the visionary leadership and constant encouragement of Shri Narendra Modi has set a record by achieving the target of more than 100 crore Covid-19 vaccinations, which has re-acquainted the whole world with the immense capabilities of New India."

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday congratulated the nation for achieving the milestone of vaccinating over 100 crore people with the Covid-19 vaccine under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also expressed his gratitude to all scientists, researchers and health workers of the country for their contribution in achieving this milestone. "I congratulate the country on this historic achievement and thank all scientists, researchers and health workers who have contributed to this great task by overcoming many challenges and congratulate Shri Narendra Modi for commitment towards the safety and health of every person," he added.

India on Thursday achieved the major milestone of 100 crore vaccination target against Covid-19. In a tweet, PM Modi congratulated the countrymen and expressed gratitude to the country's scientific community and health professionals for working towards achieving this stupendous feat while the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated the country on achieving this landmark.

India on Thursday reported 18,454 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours while the 'active caseload' remains below the 2 lakh mark and is presently at 1,78,831.

--IANS

ams/skp/