India's 72nd Republic Day

A day ahead of the next round of talks with the Union government, thousands of farmers organised a 'tractor march', describing the event as a "rehearsal" for a similar roadshow proposed to take place on Republic Day to show their displeasure with three new central farm laws. The Farmer's Protest has touched a chord with people across the nation.

"Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will"

IANSlife presents a photo series along with inspiring quotes from the Father of the Nation to demonstrate the resilience and the spirit of a nation.

"In a gentle way you can shake the world"

One of the most enlightened movements to do with India's democracy and the Constitution was at Shaheen Bagh. It was made all the more special seeing that no leaders were present, no political parties came... just voluntary participation and the strength, determination and resolve of women, who refused to move until their demand for citizenship was heard.

The Delhi Police cleared the 101-day long Shaheen Bagh protest site following the outbreak of Covid-19 and the curfew imposed in the Capital to stop the spread of the deadly virus, on March 24, 2020. The site of the protest was termed as 'heart of anti-CAA protests in India'.

"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others"

March 2020 saw the country go into a nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19. In the months to follow as the country opened up in phases, and lakhs and lakhs of cases got reported. To treat them, frontline workers which included doctors, nurses, staff and allied medical, civil and police personnel battled fearlessly and tirelessly at the cost of their own lives and the welfare of their families.

As a show of appreciation, pictured here are health workers cheered on and waved at by Indian Navy's Chetak helicopter as it showers flower petals on INHS Asvini Military Hospital in Mumbai to show honour and gratitude towards the coronavirus warriors who continue to battle the pandemic.

"Seek not greater wealth, but simpler pleasure; not higher fortune, but deeper felicity"

In a year where people across the globe were in lockdown, home sheltering and work from home became the new normal. But with it so did the stress and the pressure of daily life. To bring beauty in this time of darkness it was art which came to the rescue. 2020 saw the world of art and collectibles go online and virtual auctions rallied ahead. The younger demographic stepped in to the serious collectors' pool and an all access pass was given to many who never dreamt of having one. Auction houses widened their pool by giving access to bidders across countries and cultures. Art was and continues to be recession proof and "virtually" unstoppable.

"The greatness of humanity is not in being human, but in being humane"

At a time when the entire nation came to halt it was the common man who came out in support of one another. From volunteers to grocery and delivery boys, the need of the hour was met by those among us. Amid the lockdown, people restlessly worked together to provide safe, hygienic daily essentials to all.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

--IANS

sj/pg/tb