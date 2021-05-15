India's active caseload decreased to 36,73,802 on Saturday

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) India's total active caseload has decreased to 36,73,802 on Saturday that comprises 15.07 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

A net decline of 31,091 cases was recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The report comes when India on Saturday cumulatively registered 2,43,72,907 Covid infected cases across the country, including 36,73,802 active cases and 2,66,207 deaths.