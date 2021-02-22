India's active COVID-19 cases increase to 1,50,055

The total coronavirus cases have increased to 1,10,05,850, while the death toll increased to 1,56,385 with 83 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

New Delhi : India's total tally of COVID-19 cases surpassed 1.10 crore with 14,199 new infections being reported in a day, while active cases registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,99,410, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.22 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

Active coronavirus infections in the country increased to 1,50,055 which comprises 1.36 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 21,15,51,746 samples have been tested up to February 21 with 6,20,216 samples being tested on Sunday.

The 83 new fatalities include 35 from Maharashtra, 15 from Kerala and 6 from Punjab, 5 from Chhattisgarh and 4 from Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 1,56,385 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 51,788 from Maharashtra followed by 12,460 from Tamil Nadu, 12,294 from Karnataka, 10,900 from Delhi, 10,249 from West Bengal, 8,715 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,167 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

'Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.