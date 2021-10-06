India's COVID-19 active caseload drops to 2,46,687, lowest in 203 days

As per the official release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 18,833 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.At present, active infections account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and are currently at 0.73 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.The Union Health Ministry informed that the weekly positivity rate is at 1.68 per cent, which is less than 3 per cent for the last 103 days whereas the daily positivity rate has remained under 3 per cent for the last 37 days and is currently at 1.34 per cent.With 24,770 fresh recoveries, the cumulative recoveries have gone up to 3,31,75,656. The national recovery rate is currently at 97.94 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested up to October 5 is 57,68,03,867 including 14,09,825 samples tested yesterday.Active coronavirus cases in Kerala continue to remain over 1 lakh and are currently at 1,25,030. Maharashtra has 36,744 active infections while there are 16,749 active cases in Tamil Nadu.As many as 92.17 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive which began on January 16 this year.Under the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, the Government of India is procuring and supplying (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccine doses being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.More than 92.57 crore (92,57,51,325) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category, read the release by the Union Health Ministry.More than 6.93 crore (6,93,46,080) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.On October 4, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that 70 per cent of the population has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.India started the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year in a phased manner with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated first. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1 while vaccinations for people belonging to the age group 18-44 began from May 1. (ANI)