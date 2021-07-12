India’s Covid-19 caseload dips to 37,154; 724 deaths reported

New Delhi: India on Monday witnessed yet another decrease in its daily coronavirus disease caseload, with 37,154 new cases which took its cumulative tally to 3,08,74,376, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s bulletin at 8am.

As many as 724 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, even with 39,649 people recovering from the virus, the bulletin showed. After Monday’s numbers, the death toll and total recoveries in India due to Covid-19 now stands at 408,764 and 30,014,713, respectively. The active cases have also climbed down to 450,899, and account for 1.47 per cent of the overall caseload.



Monday’s Covid-19 case count saw a decrease from Sunday’s figures when 41,506 cases were reported. The daily fatalities have also come down with 895 people succumbing to the virus yesterday. However, the total recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, have gone down marginally with 41,526 people recovering on Sunday.

Over the last few days, travellers were seen thronging the popular hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with most of them flouting Covid-19 norms such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance. This comes at a time when the fear of a third wave of Covid-19 looms.

The health ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have already cautioned the tourists about revenge travel, with ICMR director general Dr Balram Bhargava terming the tourists’ rush as “frightening”.