India's COVID-19 caseload stands at 1.39 lakh, only 1.28 per cent of total cases

According to the health ministry, 33 states and UTs have reported less than 5,000 active cases in the last 24 hours wherein Tripura, Daman and Diu; Dadra and Nagar Haveli currently have only two active cases each.The ministry said that the states Kerala, Maharashtra and Karnataka cumulatively account for 77 per cent (76.5 per cent) of India's total active cases whereas Kerala and Maharashtra together compose 74.72 per cent of the total active cases,"Eighteen states and UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Assam, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli," it said.Meanwhile, these ten states and UTs-- Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Ladakh (UT), Lakshadweep, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura have reported no deaths in the last week.As on February 15, 2021, till 8:00 am, the cumulative number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID19 in the country has reached nearly 83 lakhs."82,85,295 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 1,73,729 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. These include 59,88,113 HCWs (1st dose), 24,561 HCWs (second dose) and 22,72,621FLWs (first dose)," the ministry said.The second dose of COVID19 vaccination started on February 13, 2021, for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose.As on day 30 of the vaccination drive (February 14, 2021), a total of 21,437 beneficiaries received vaccination across 877 sessions. Out of which, 20,504 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 933 HCWs received 2nd dose of the vaccine.The country is witnessing a progressive increase in the vaccination day by day.10 states account for 69 per cent of the total beneficiaries vaccinated in India. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 10.4 per cent (8,58,602) beneficiaries.India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1.06cr (1,06,21,220) today. The recovery rate is 97.29 per cent.9,489 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.79.5 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States."Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 4,692 newly recovered cases (nearly 50 per cent). 1,355 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 486 in Karnataka," it added.11,649 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours86.4 per cent of the daily new cases are from 6 States.Kerala reports the highest daily new cases at 4,612. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,092, while Tamil Nadu reported 470 new cases.90 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.Six States account for 80 per cent of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (40), composing nearly 44.44 per cent of the daily deaths. Kerala follows with 15 daily deaths and Tamil Nadu reported 6 casualties. (ANI)