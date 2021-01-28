India's COVID-19 recovery rate now nearly 97 per cent

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): With a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries of coronavirus, India's recovery rate has reached nearly 97 per cent, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday, while adding that it is one of the highest globally.



Total cumulative recoveries stand at 1,03,73,606 today with 14,301 patients recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.

"India's total active caseload has dropped to less than 1.75 lakh (1,73,740) today and the active caseload now consists of just 1.62 per cent of India's total positive cases," it said.

Following the national trend of sustained decline in active cases, 31 states/UTs have recorded less than 5,000 active cases.

Around 78 per cent of the active cases are concentrated in five states -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal.

According to the Health Ministry, as on January 28, 2021, till 7:30 am, more than 23.5 lakh (23,55,979) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

In the last 24 hours, 3,26,499 people were vaccinated across 6,102 sessions and 42,674 sessions have been conducted so far.

Around 77.84 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in seven states/UTs, the ministry said.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,006 newly recovered cases. A total of 2,556 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 944 in Karnataka.

There were 11,666 daily new cases registered in the last 24 hour and 81.96 per cent of the new cases are from six states and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,659. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,171, while Tamil Nadu reported 512 new cases.

A total of 123 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Seven states/UTs account for 75.61 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (32). Kerala follows with 20 daily deaths and Punjab with 10. (ANI)

