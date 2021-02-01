India's COVID-19 recovery rate touches 97 per cent

New Delhi [India] February 1 (ANI): With a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries of coronavirus cases, India's COVID-19 recovery rate has reached 97 per cent, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday, while adding that it is one of the highest globally.



"India's total active caseload has dropped to 1.68 lakh (1,68,235) today. The active caseload now consists of just 1.56 per cent of India's total positive cases," the health ministry said.

Total cumulative recoveries stand at 1,04,34,983 today with 11,858 patients recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.

The ministry said that the higher number of recoveries via-a-vis new cases has widened the gap between recovered and active cases to more than 1 crore (10,266,748).

"India's daily new cases continue to follow a downward trajectory. From an all-time high of 96,551 on September 11, 2021, the country's daily new positive cases have come down to 11,427 on February 1, 2021," it said.

The country's daily new deaths have fallen below the 120 marks and 118 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

As on February 1, 2021, till 8:00 am, more than 37.5 lakh (37,58,843) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.

According to the Health Ministry, in the last 24 hours, 14,509 people were vaccinated across 253 sessions. 69,215 sessions have been conducted so far.

86.47 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States and UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,730 newly recovered cases. 1,670 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 523 in Tamil Nadu.

11,427 daily new cases registered in the last 24 hours.

80.48 per cent of the new cases are from 5 States and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,266. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,585, while Karnataka reported 522 new cases. The top two states, Kerala and Maharashtra cumulatively contributed 68.71 per cent of new daily cases, it added.

Six states and UTs account for 76.27 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (40). Kerala follows with 21 daily deaths and West Bengal with 9. (ANI)

