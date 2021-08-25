India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 600 million mark

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): In an epoch-making success, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 600 million (60,24,25,271) landmark milestone on Wednesday.



As per the 7 pm provisional report, more than 66 lakh (66,22,337) Vaccine Doses have been administered on the 222nd day of vaccination.

"Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight" a release by the Health Ministry stated.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya posted on Twitter that "under PM Narendra Modi 'Sabko Vaccine Muft Vaccine' initiative, India crossed the 60 crore vaccination mark. Congratulations everyone!"

"The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level," the release reads.

To date 465704647 completed their first dose whereas 136720624 completed their second.

According to the statement, 1,03,55,095 first dose and 82,70,913 second dose being administered in health workers, whereas, 1,83,11,679 first dose and 1,27,74,285 second dose administered in frontline workers. (ANI)

