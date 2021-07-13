India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 38.50 cr

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Aiming to vaccinate all its citizens against COVID-19, India has administered over 38.50 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine in its ongoing inoculation drive so far.



As per the 7 pm provisional report, 34,10,974 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday.

The government report further added that nearly 12 crore vaccines have been administered in the age group of 18-44. As many as 11,59,50,619 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/Union Territories have received their first dose and a total of 40,19,089 have received their second dose.

While 15,49,982 vaccine doses were administered their first dose, 1,19,121 vaccine doses were given a second dose in the age group 18-44 years.

Over 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years have been administered in eight states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine. (ANI)

