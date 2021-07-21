India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 41.76 cr

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): India has administered 41,76,56,752 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, as per the 7 pm provisional report issued by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.



The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21. As many as 20,83,892 vaccine doses have been administered on Wednesday, as per the provisional report.

10,04,581 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 95,964 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years yesterday.

"Cumulatively, 13,04,46,413 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States, Union Territories have received their first dose and total 53,17,567 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive," informed the health ministry.

Three states namely Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine. (ANI)