India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 9.80 cr mark

According to the health ministry, cumulatively 9,80,75,160 vaccine doses have been administered through 14,75,410 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. Nearly 34 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours."Eight states account for 60.62 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country," the ministry said.As of day-84 of the vaccination drive on April 9, 34,15,055 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 30,06,037 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 46,207 sessions for 1st dose and 4,09,018 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine."These include 89,88,373 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 54,79,821 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 98,67,330 FLWs (1stdose), 46,59,035 FLWs (2nddose), 3,86,53,105 1st dose beneficiaries and 15,90,388 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 2,82,55,044 (1st dose) and 5,82,064 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60," it said.In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 38,93,288 doses administered per day.India's daily new cases continue to rise as 1,45,384 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.The ministry said that the ten states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 82.82 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states.Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 58,993. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 11,447 while Uttar Pradesh reported 9,587 new cases."India's total active caseload has reached 10,46,631. It now comprises 7.93 per cent of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 67,023 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours," it further said.Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 72.23 per cent of country's total active cases out of which Maharashtra alone accounts for 51.23 per cent of the total active caseload.Moreover, ten districts account for 45.65 per cent of the total active cases in the country.With 77,567 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,19,90,859 today and the national recovery rate is 90.80 per cent.Daily deaths continue to show an upward trend following 794 deaths in the last 24 hours."Ten states account for 86.78 per cent of the new deaths whereas Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (301) followed by Chhattisgarh with 91 daily deaths," it added.Puducherry, Ladakh (UT), Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)