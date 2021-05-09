India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage nears 17 crore: Centre

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 16.94 crore doses as phase-3 of the nationwide vaccination drive expands further, the central government said on Sunday.



More than 17.8 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 have been inoculated so far. The "liberalised and accelerated" phase-3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination came into force from May 1.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 16,94,39,663 as per the 8 pm provisional report on Sunday, stated the health ministry in a media release.

17,84,869 beneficiaries of the 18-44 age group received their first dose of the COVID vaccine so far.

The total of 16,94,39,663 administered doses includes 95,41,654 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 64,63,620 HCWs who have taken the second dose and 1,39,43,558 Frontline Worker (FLWs) who have received the first jab of vaccine and 77,32,072 FLW who have received the second jab of vaccine so far.

Further, 5,50,75,720 persons between 45-60 years were given their first jab and 64,09,465 persons between 45-60 years were given their second jab.

Also, 5,36,34,743 persons above 60 years were given their first shot of vaccine and 1,48,53,962 persons above 60 years were given their second shot of vaccine, as per the ministry.

As of Day-113 of the vaccination drive (May 8, 2021), a total of 20,23,532 vaccine doses were given. Across 16,722 sessions, 8,37,695 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 11,85,837 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine.

A total of more than 30.22 crore tests have been conducted so far across the country while the daily positivity rate stands at 21.64 per cent, as per the government data.

India's total active caseload has reached 37,36,648. It now comprises 16.76 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 13,202 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

13 states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerela, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujrat cumulatively account for 82.94 per cent of India's total active cases.

According to the ministry, the global community is extending a helping hand to support India's efforts to meet the challenges and requirements of the unprecedented surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the global pandemic.

6,608 Oxygen Concentrators, 3,856 Oxygen Cylinders, 14 Oxygen Generation Plants, 4,330 ventilators/Bi-PAP/CPAP and more than 3 lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered/ dispatched, so far to the states/UTs, informed the government. (ANI)

