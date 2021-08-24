India's Covid cases rise by 25,467, deaths by 354 in 24 hrs

The sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend as less than 50,000 daily cases are being reported for fifty-eight consecutive days now.

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) India on Tuesday registered a total of 25,467 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours across the country. A total of 354 deaths were also reported in the same time span, pushing the death toll to 4,35,110, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India's recovery rate from Covid infections has increased to 97.68 per cent, the highest since March 2020. High recoveries and a low number of new cases have subsided the active caseload to 3,19,551 which is at its lowest in 156 days. At 0.98 per cent, active cases presently form less than 1 per cent of the country's total positive cases. Active caseload is at its lowest since March 2020, as per the health ministry data.

A total of 39,486 patients were discharged from the hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,17,20,112 to date in India. The weekly positivity rate remains below 3 per cent for the last 60 days and currently stands at 1.90 per cent. The daily positivity rate continues to remain below 3 per cent for 29 continuous days and currently stands at 1.55 per cent.

India's Covid vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 58.89 crore and stands at 58,89,97,805 as per provisional reports on Tuesday morning.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 16,47,526 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 50.93 crore cumulative tests.

--IANS

avr/skp/