India's Covid recoveries cross 3-crore mark

Out of those infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,00,14,713 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 39,649 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.22 per cent, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that India's cumulative recoveries have crossed 3 crore mark.

A total of 37,73,52,501 vaccine doses have been administered through 48,51,209 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 a.m. on Monday, while 12,35,287 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The Country has reported 37,154 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for the last fifteen days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India's active Caseload on Monday stands at 4,50,899 and active cases are now only 1.46 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 14,32,343 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 43 crore (43,23,17,813) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.32 per cent while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.59 per cent. Daily Positivity rate has remained less than 3 per cent for 21 consecutive days, and has remained below 5 per cent for 35 consecutive days now.

