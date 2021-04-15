India's Covid tally hits a record high of over 2 lakh cases

India's daily deaths due to Covid are also rising with 1,038 new deaths reported on Thursday, the second consecutive day with over thousand deaths. This took the overall death toll in the country to 1,73,123.

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) India reported 2,00,739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike ever, taking the overall tally to 1,40,74,564, cases on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry data.

A total of 93,528 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 1,24,29,564 with a recovery rate of 88.31 per cent.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 13,84,549 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 26,20,03,415 samples have been tested in the country.

According to the government data, a total of 33,13,848 people were also vaccinated in the same period, taking the total inoculation count to 11,44,93,238.

