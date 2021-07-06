India's Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 35.75 cr

Citing the provisional report received at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said over 45 lakh (45,82,246) vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeded 35.75 crore (35,75,53,612) on Monday comprising over 10.57 crore jabs administered in the age group between 18-44 years, health officials said on Tuesday.

On Day 171 of the vaccination drive (July 5, 2021), out of 45,82,246 vaccine doses that were given, 27,88,440 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 17,93,806 beneficiaries received second dose of vaccine. Of the total, 20,74,636 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,48,709 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group of 18-44 years on Monday.

Cumulatively, 10,28,40,418 persons in the age group of 18-44 years across 37 states and Union Territories (UTs) have received their first dose and total 29,28,112 have received their second dose.

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the age group between 18-44 years.

The vaccination exercise, as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19, continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the Ministry said.

India started its vaccination drive on January 16 this year. On June 21, new phase of universalization of the Covid vaccination drive was also started to accelerate it considering the increasing threat of the disease which so far has infected 3,05,02,362 people since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, with 34,703 fresh Covid cases, India on Tuesday recorded lowest cases in 111 days. A total of 553 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, a relief since April 6.

This comes just four days after the country crossed the grim four-lakh-deaths milestone due to Covid. On May 23, India witnessed the highest fatalities with 4,454 deaths in 24 hours at the peak of the second wave. The very first death in the country due to the pandemic was reported last March.

--IANS

rak/skp/