India's Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 36.48 Cr

India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 36.48 crore as per the provisional report till 7 a.m. Thursday. A total of 36,48,47,549 vaccine doses were administered through 47,40,833 sessions. And, 33,81,671 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, according to the report.

New July 8 (IANS) As new Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took charge, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 36.48 crore people.

The new phase of universalization of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from June 21. The Union Government has said that it is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country.

India has reported 45,892 daily new cases in the last 24 hours. Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported since the past 11 continuous days. This is a result of the sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs,, the ministry said.

India's active caseload on Thursday stands at 4,60,704 and active cases are now only 1.50 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,98,43,825 people have already recovered from Covid and 44,291 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.18 per cent, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 18,93,800 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 42.52 crore (42,52,25,897) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. The weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.37 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 2.42 per cent today. The daily positivity rate has remained less than 3 per cent for 17 consecutive days now, and has remained below 5 per cent for over a month.

--IANS

miz/dpb