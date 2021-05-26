India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 20 cr mark

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): India achieved a significant landmark in its ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive as the cumulative number of coronavirus vaccines administered surpassed 20 crore mark on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MohFW).



The Ministry said that 20,06,62,456 doses including 15,71,49,593 first dose and 4,35,12,863 second dose of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as per data available at 7.00 am on May 26, which is the 130th day of the vaccination drive.

"India is the second country after the USA to achieve this coverage in just 130 days. The USA took 124 days to reach the 20 crore mark," the statement said.

"Additionally, as per the data available on Our World In Data and multiple news articles, other leading countries in COVID-19 vaccination drive include the UK which has reached 5.1 crore mark in 168 days, Brazil that reached 5.9 crore mark in 128 days, and Germany which reached 4.5 crore mark in 149 days," it added.

As per the latest available data with the Union Health Ministry, over 34 per cent population above 45 years has received at least 1st dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country to date. Similarly, over 42 per cent of the 60+ years of the population in India has received at least 1st dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Implementation of the liberalised and accelerated phase-3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination has started from May 1, 2021.



Meanwhile, the daily COVID-19 positivity rate in India has reduced and now stands at 9.42 per cent, while the recoveries continue to outnumber the new cases for the 13th consecutive day, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.



2,08,921 new COVID-19 cases and 4,157 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the country. (ANI)

