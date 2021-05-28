India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 20.86 cr mark

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): India achieved a significant landmark in its ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive as the cumulative number of coronavirus vaccines administered reached the 20.86 crore mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).



As of Day-133 of the vaccination drive (28th May 2021), a total of 28,07,411 vaccine doses was given out of which 25,99,754 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,07,657 beneficiaries received a second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

As per the government data, 13,36,309 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 275 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 1,66,47,122 across 37 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for their first dose of COVID vaccine.

The total of 20,86,12,834 includes 98,44,619 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 67,58,839 HCWs who have taken the second dose, while 1,54,41,200 Frontline Workers (FLWs) have received their first dose and 84,47,103 FLWs have been administered with the second dose.

As many as 1,66,47,122 for 18-44 years of age group have been administered with the first dose and 275 for 18-44 years of age group have received their second shot so far.

Accordingly, 6,44,71,232 people over 45 years old to 60 years old have received their first dose, while 1,03,37,925 for over 45 years old to 60 years old have received their second dose, and 5,81,23,297 for above 60 years have been given the first dose and 1,85,41,222 for above 60 years have been administered with the second dose of the vaccine.

According to the Ministry, the vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level. (ANI)