India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 30 crore

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 30 crore mark, informed the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.



As per the provisional report issued at 7 pm today, 30,09,69,538 vaccine doses have been administered so far. On Wednesday, more than 58.34 lakh vaccine doses were given to the eligible beneficiaries.

In the age group 18-44 years, 41,23,073 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 68,903 vaccine doses given as second dose. Cumulatively, 7,02,11,075 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 14,98,113 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, said the Ministry.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

Meanwhile, India reported 50,848 fresh infections and 68,817 recoveries in the last 24 hours. India's COVID-19 active caseload declined to 6,43,194, the lowest in 82 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate in the country stands at 2.67 per cent. The weekly positivity rate remained less than 5 per cent for the 16th consecutive day and currently stood at 3.12 per cent. (ANI)

