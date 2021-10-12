India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 96 crore doses

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached the milestone of 96 crore doses, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



More than 46 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 PM on Tuesday.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has achieved 96 Crore landmark milestone (96,38,92,045) today. More than 46 lakh (46,23,892) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today," reads the release.

As per the press statement from the Ministry, the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase after the compilation of the final report by tonight.

Today, 23,51,783 people were given the first dose of the vaccine while 22,72,109 people were given the second dose.

Till date, a total of 68,90,87,900 people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine while 27,48,04,145 people have been administered the second dose. (ANI)

