India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 11.72 crores

According to the ministry, cumulatively, 11,72,23,509 vaccine doses have been administered through 17,37,539 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Friday.These include 90,82,999 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 56,34,634 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,02,93,524 frontline workers (FLWs) (first dose), 51,52,891 FLWs (second dose), 4,42,30,842 first dose beneficiaries and 30,97,961 second dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,87,41,890 (first dose) and 9,88,768 (second dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years, said the ministry.The ministry stated that over 27 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.As on Day-90 of the vaccination drive (15th April, 2021), 27,30,359 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 21,70,144 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 39,280 sessions for first dose and 5,60,215 beneficiaries received second dose of vaccine, it said.It further informed that more than 26 crore tests have been conducted across the country and the cumulative positivity rate stands at 5.42 per cent.India's daily new cases continue to rise. A total of 2,17,353 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, as per the minstry.It stated that 10 states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. Around 79.10 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states.According to the ministry, Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 61,695. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 22,339 while Delhi reported 16,699 new cases.Sixteen states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, it said.The ministry further said India's total active caseload has reached 15,69,743. It now comprises 10.98 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 97,866 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 65.86 per cent of India's total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 39.60 per cent of the total active caseload of the country, said the ministry.India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,25,47,866 today and the National Recovery Rate is 87.80 per cent, according to the ministry.It further said 1,18,302 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.1,185 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, it added.Ten states account for 85.40 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 349 followed by Chhattisgarh at 135 daily deaths, said the ministry.It informed that 10 states/Union Territories have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, which include Ladakh (UT), Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram,Manipur, Lakshadweep, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)