India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 12.38 crores

According to the ministry, cumulatively, 12,38,52,566 vaccine doses have been administered through 18,37,373 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.The ministry stated that over 24 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.As on Day-93 of the vaccination drive (April 18, 2021), 12,30,007 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 9,40,725 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 21,905 sessions for first dose and 2,89,282 beneficiaries received second dose of the vaccine."These include 91,36,134 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 57,20,048 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,12,63,909 FLWs (1stdose), 55,32,396 FLWs (2nddose), 4,59,05,265 1st dose beneficiaries and 40,90,388 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 4,10,66,462 (1st dose) and 11,37,964 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years," it said.The ministry further informed that eight states account for 59.42 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country.Meanwhile, India's daily new cases continue to rise. 2,73,810 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 78.58 per cent of the new cases.Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 68,631 followed by Uttar Pradesh with 30,566 while Delhi reported 25,462 new cases."India's total active caseload has reached 19,29,329. It now comprises 12.81 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 1,28,013 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 63.18 per cent of India's total active cases.With 1,44,178 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,29,53,821 today. The National Recovery Rate is 86 per cent.The national mortality rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.91 per cent. 1,619 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.Ten states account for 85.11 per cent of the new deaths, out of which Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (503) followed by Chhattisgarh with 170 daily deaths.Ladakh (UT), Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.Meanwhile, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) was announced on March 2020, and was extended thrice till 24 April 2021. It was launched to provide a safety net to the Health Workers fighting COVID-19 to ensure that in case of any adversity due to COVID19, their families are taken care of. Insurance cover of Rs 50 lakhs is provided under the PMKGP scheme. This has provided a safety net to the dependents of the corona warriors who lost their lives to COVID-19.Around 287 claims have been paid by the insurance company so far. The scheme has played a crucial psychological role in boosting the morale of the health workers fighting COVID-19.The PMGKP Insurance Policy claims of COVID Warriors will continue to be settled till April 24, 2021, thereafter a fresh Insurance Policy for COVID Warriors will become effective. (ANI)