India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 17.51 cr doses

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has reached 17,51,71,482 on Tuesday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).



As per the 8 pm provisional report today, 4,74,629 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine and cumulatively 30,39,287 across 30 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

The total of 17,51,71,482 include 95,81,872 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 65,38,656 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,41,45,083 frontline workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 79,50,430 FLWs (2nd dose), and 30,39,287 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose).



"5,58,70,091 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st dose), 78,17,926 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,39,54,858 for above 60 years (1st dose) and 1,62,73,279 for above 60 years (2nd dose)," the Ministry said.

On day-116 of the vaccination drive on Tuesday, 23,85,092 vaccine doses were given. 10,65,634 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 13,19,458 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight, as per the government.

India reported a slight dip in new COVID-19 cases as 3,29,942 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.



However, the country recorded more recoveries during this period as 3,56,082 new discharges were reported. With 3,876 new deaths due to COVID-19, the cumulative toll mounted to 2,49,992 deaths. (ANI)

