India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 19.84 crore

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): In yet another achievement, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday informed that the nationwide cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 19.84 crores.



The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 19,84,43,550 as per the 8 pm provisional report.

As on Day-129 of the vaccination drive (24th May, 2021), total 23,65,395 vaccine doses were given. 21,90,849 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,74,546 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 8 pm.

The Ministry, in a press statement, said a total of 12,52,320 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 1,18,81,337 across 37 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

As per the government data, a total of 19,84,43,550 including 97,78,142 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) have taken the first dose and 67,18,515 HCWs have taken the second dose, while 1,50,74,689 Frontline Workers (FLWs) have received their first dose and 83,55,642 FLWs have received their second dose.

As many as 1,18,81,337 people of age group 18-44 years have received their first dose of vaccine so far, while 6,15,11,397 citizens over 45 years old to 60 years old have taken their first jab of vaccine and 99,13,239 for over 45 years old to 60 years old have been administered with their second dose of vaccine so far and 5,68,98,522 for above 60 years have received the first dose while and 1,83,12,067 for above 60 years have received their second dose so far.

According to the Ministry, the vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level. (ANI)