India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): With the administration of 65,86,092 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 95.89 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.



As per provisional reports, till 7 am today, 95,89,78,049 vaccine doses have been administered so far through 93,66,392 sessions.

Of the total, 1,03,75,424 health care workers received the first dose and 90,36,583 second vaccine doses; 1,83,59,259 front line workers were administered the first dose and 1,53,98,857 vaccine doses given as the second dose to front line workers.

According to the health ministry, 38,68,20,261 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 10,40,73,546 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, in the age group of 45-59 years, 16,61,56,424 people have received the first dose and 8,38,76,362 have received the second dose whereas 10,48,69,202 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 6,00,12,131 vaccine doses given as the second dose to the people over 60 years.

Meanwhile, 14,313 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest recorded daily new cases in 224 days.

The recovery of 26,579 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,33,20,057.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.04 per cent and it is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

The active caseload is presently 2,14,900, which is the lowest in 212 days and it constitutes 0.63 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Also, the weekly positivity rate is at 1.48 per cent remained less than 3 per cent for the last 109 days now while the daily positivity rate reported to be 1.21 per cent.

The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for the last 43 days and below 5 per cent for 126 consecutive days now.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,81,766 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted 58,50,38,043 cumulative tests. (ANI)

