India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage reaches nearly 73 crores

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): In the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 72.97 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till date, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



With the administration of 56,91,552 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 72,97,50,724 as per provisional reports till 7 pm today.

As per the provisional report, till 7 pm today 1,03,63,307 health care workers received the first dose and 85,69,252 second vaccine doses 1,83,35,380 front line workers were administered the first dose and 1,39,05,881 vaccine doses given as the second dose to front line workers.

According to the health ministry,28,12,416 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 10,61,548 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, in the age group of 45-59 years,7,00,674 people have received the first dose and 4,89,226 have received the second dose whereas 3,22,251 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 2,56,124 vaccine doses given as the second dose to the people over 60 years.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review meeting on the COVID-19 situation and vaccination in the country.

As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the meeting was done to review India's present situation regarding the pandemic and the vaccination drive. (ANI)