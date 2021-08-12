India's cumulative COVID vaccination coverage exceeds 52.89 crore

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): India's cumulative COVID vaccination coverage on Thursday exceeded 52.89 crore (52,89,27,844) with five states namely Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh administering more than 1 crore cumulative doses of vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.



As per the 7 pm provisional report, more than 50 lakh (50,77,491) vaccine doses were administered today.

According to a press release, issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 27,83,649 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 4,85,193vaccine doses given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years today.

Cumulatively, 18,76,63,555 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and a total of 1,39,23,085 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Also, the states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21. (ANI)

