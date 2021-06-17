India's cumulative COVID vaccine coverage surpasses 26.86 cr

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday informed that the country's cumulative COVID-19 vaccine coverage has exceeded 26.86 crores.



As per the release by the ministry, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached more than 26.86 crores (26,86,65,914) as per the 7 pm provisional report today.

18,94,803 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 88,017 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today.

Cumulatively, 4,93,56,276 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 10,58,514 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The cumulative vaccination coverage of 26,86,65,914 vaccine doses is segregated based on population priority groups.

As a part of the ongoing innoculation drive, 7058 healthcare workers (HCWs) received their first dose and 13,628 received their second dose of vaccine.

Mounting up the count, 13,628 frontline workers were jabbed with their first dose and 28,023 were jabbed with their second dose.

4,59,756 persons between the age group of 45-60 years were innoculated their first jab and 95,306 persons between the age group of 45-60 years were innoculated their second jab.

Also, for beneficiaries aged above 60 years, 181,221 were jabbed with their first dose and 158,201 were jabbed with their second dose.

As on day-153 of the vaccination drive (June 17, 2021), a total of 29,64,596 vaccine doses were given. 25,81,421 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 3,83,175 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine. (ANI)