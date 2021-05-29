India's cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 21 cr mark

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): India achieved a significant landmark in its ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive as the cumulative number of coronavirus vaccines administered cross 21 crores on Saturday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).



As of Day-134 of the vaccination drive (29th May 2021), a total of 28,09,436 vaccine doses was given out of which, 25,11,052 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,98,384 beneficiaries received a second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

As per the government data, 14,15,190 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 9,075 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 1,82,25,509 across 37 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for their first dose of COVID vaccine.

The total of 21,18,39,768 includes 98,61,648 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 67,71,436 HCWs who have taken the second dose, while 1,55,53,395 Frontline Workers (FLWs) have received their first dose and 84,87,493 FLWs have been administered with the second dose.

Accordingly, 6,53,51,847 over 45 years old to 60 years old have been administered with the first dose, 1,05,17,121 over 45 years old to 60 years old have been given their second dose, and 5,84,18,226 above 60 years have received the first dose while 1,86,43,720 above 60 years have been administered with the second dose of vaccine.

According to the Ministry, the vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level. (ANI)

