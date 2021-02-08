India's daily COVID-19 deaths below 150 for last 10 days

The effective strategy of containment, including prompt tracing and tracking, aggressive and widespread testing, combined with standardised clinical management protocols, has ensured the low mortality levels, in addition to consistent low daily positive cases, the Ministry said,As part of the COVID management and response policy, there has been a sharp focus of the Central Government on not only containing the COVID related fatality but to reduce deaths and to save lives by providing quality clinical care to the critical and severe patients of COVID.The Ministry said that the collaborative efforts of the Union and state and UT governments have resulted in reducing the case fatality level substantially.17 states and UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours, including Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Ladakh (UT), Sikkim, Rajasthan, Meghalaya and Madhya Pradesh.The country's active cases decline further to 1,48,609 in the last 24 hours and the active cases of the country now comprise just 1.37 per cent of the total positive cases.11,831 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country. 11,904 new recoveries were registered in the same period.As per the Ministry, five states account for 81 per cent of the total active caseload of the country. Two States, Kerala and Maharashtra cumulatively account for 70 per cent of the total active cases of India.33 States/UTs have less than 5,000 active cases.Following the national trend, states and UTs have also shown a significant decline in their active caseload.Maharashtra has shown the maximum decline of active cases in the last month, followed by Uttar Pradesh."As on February 8, 2021 (Day 24 of the vaccination drive), till 8 am, more than 58 lakh (58,12,362) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise," it said.In the last 24 hours, 36,804 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 1,304 sessions.1,16,487 sessions have been conducted so far.The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day is following a steady upward curve."The total recovered cases are more than 1.05 crore (1,05,34,505). The gap between active cases and recovered cases is continuously increasing and stands at 10,385,896. The recovery rate is 97.20 per cent," the Ministry added.80.53 per cent of the newly recovered cases are recorded in six states. Kerala has contributed the highest number to the newly recovered cases (5,948), followed by Maharashtra (1,622) and Uttar Pradesh (670).85.85 per cent of the new cases are from six states. Kerala has also reported the highest daily new cases at 6,075. It is followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka with 2,673 and 487 new cases each respectively.84 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours and six states account for 79.76 per cent of these.Maharashtra reported the maximum casualties with 30 new fatalities, followed by Kerala with 19 daily deaths. (ANI)