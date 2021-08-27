India's election to Universal Postal Union noteworthy, says Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday congratulated "Team MEA" after was elected with 134 votes to Council of Administration (CA) at 27th Universal Postal Union Congress in Abidjan.



"India's election to the Council of Administration (CA) and the Postal Operations Council (POC) of Universal Postal Union yesterday is noteworthy. Congratulate #TeamMEA. Will work with all to strengthen cooperation in the UPU. #UPUCongress2021," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

On Thursday, India was elected with 134 votes to the Council of Administration (CA) at 27th Universal Postal Union Congress in Abidjan.

According to the Permanent Mission of India at United Nations, Geneva, India won the highest votes in CA polls from South Asia and the Oceania region.

India was also elected with 106 votes (out of 156 countries) to the Postal Operations Council (POC) at the 27th Universal Postal Union Congress in Abidjan. (ANI)