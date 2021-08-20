India's exports of agricultural, processed food products rise by 44.3 pc in April-June quarter

The huge jump in exports of agricultural and processed food products during the first three months of the current fiscal is in continuation of growth in exports witnessed in the financial year 2020-21, read the press statement from Ministry.According to World Trade Organization (WTO) trade map, with the total Agri exports of $ 37 billion in the year 2019, India is ranked at 9th position in the world ranking.The initiatives taken by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce, has helped the country achieve this milestone at a time when the outbreak of pandemic was at its peak.According to the Quick Estimates released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S), the overall export of APEDA products has witnessed 44.3 per cent growth in terms of $ during April-June 2021 over the same period of the previous year. The overall export of APEDA products increased from $ 3338.5 million in April-June 2020 to $ 4817.9 million in April-June 2021.The Ministry further said, In terms of Indian agri-exports, the country has registered an increase of 25.02 per cent in terms of dollar and 29.43 per cent in terms of rupees in the FY 2020-21 (April-March) in comparison to the same period in the previous year. However, it has been estimated that the country's agri-export will register positive growth of about 15 per cent in the current year (2021-22) as well.As per the Quick Estimates, the exports of fresh fruits & vegetables registered a 9.1 per cent growth, while shipment of processed food products like cereals preparations and miscellaneous processed items reported a growth of 69.6 per cent. In April-June, 2020-21, fresh fruits and vegetables were exported to the tune of $ 584.5 million which rose to $ 637.7 million in April-June 2021-22.India reported a huge 415.5 per cent jump in the export of other cereals while the export of meat, dairy & poultry products witnessed an increase 111.5 per cent in the first three months of the current fiscal (2021-22). The export of other cereals increased from $ 44.9 million in April-June 2020 to $ 231.4 million in April-June 2021 and the export of meat, dairy and poultry products increased from $ 483.5 million in April-June 2020 to $ 1022.5 million in April-June 2021, read the statement.The export of rice, which recorded a positive growth of 25.3 per cent, increased from $ 1914.5 million in April-June 2020 to $ 2398.5 million in April-June 2021.According to the Ministry, the APEDA has also taken several initiatives to promote products having registered geographical indications (GI) in India by organising virtual Buyer Seller Meets on agricultural and food products with UAE and on GI products, including handicrafts with the USA. APEDA is continuing with the initiative of conducting Virtual Buyer Seller Meets (VBSM) with potential importing Countries to popularize the GI products of major agricultural commodities exported.In order to ensure seamless quality certification of products to be exported, APEDA has recognised 220 labs across India to provide services of testing to a wide range of products and exporters."APEDA organizes the participation of exporters in the International Trade Fairs, which provides a platform to the exporters to market their food products in the global marketplace. APEDA also organizes National events like AAHAR, Organic World Congress, BioFach India etc. to promote agri-exports", said the Ministry. (ANI)