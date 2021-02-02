India's first Amputee clinic launched in Chandigarh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 2 (ANI): An 'amputee clinic', the first of its kind in India, with the aim of improving amputation patient care by providing a collection of services under one roof with significant coordination was launched in Chandigarh.



The clinic was formally inaugurated by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Director Prof Jagat Ram on Monday.

"The basic intent of this initiative is to bring an Amputee as a near-normal functional human being in society. This initiative will attempt to provide appropriate management to amputees to guide them in their path to rehabilitation in society and will support patients with counseling and medical facilities during their treatment and recovery," Jagat Ram told ANI.

Prof MS Dhillon, Head of the Department of Orthopaedics, who spearheaded the initiative said, "This is the first of its kind clinic in the country. Over the last few years, it has been our endeavor to provide comprehensive care to Post-Trauma amputees, with various aspects of multidisciplinary care. We have combined all the specialties that help in patient care and rehab under one roof and we have now formalized this as PGI AMPUTEE CLINIC." (ANI)

